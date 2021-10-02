NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00236874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012426 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

