NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. NMI has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

