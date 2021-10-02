Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have 55,000.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55,000.00.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

