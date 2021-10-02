Nick Sanderson Purchases 19 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 752 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £142.88 ($186.67).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Nick Sanderson purchased 19 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($195.86).

On Friday, July 30th, Nick Sanderson purchased 20 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.59).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 751.50 ($9.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 564.40 ($7.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 772.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,230.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

