NFTify (N1) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,011.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $784,661.38 and approximately $5,011.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00106539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00146492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.19 or 0.99601446 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.69 or 0.06923921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

