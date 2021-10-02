NFT Index (NFTI) Trading 25.8% Higher This Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $1,453.73 or 0.03034300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $39,131.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00242929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00118052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012850 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

