NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.97 or 0.01162415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.10 or 0.00455174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.29 or 0.00294881 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00023397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001338 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014859 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00049576 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

