Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEXXY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexi has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Nexi alerts:

Shares of NEXXY opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69. Nexi has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.