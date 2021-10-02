New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

