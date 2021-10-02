Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, an increase of 1,072.3% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

NEVDF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.