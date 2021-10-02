NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $62,128.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,732 shares of company stock worth $2,823,992 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

