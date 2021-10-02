Netbox Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $320,194.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00100415 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,872,714 coins and its circulating supply is 78,235,721 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.