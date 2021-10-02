Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 74,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23. The company has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

