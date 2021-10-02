Neo Price Tops $43.28 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $259.82 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.28 or 0.00090525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00069078 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00152555 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.