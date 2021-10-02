Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

