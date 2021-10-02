NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $73,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NCR by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

