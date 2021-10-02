nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,703 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,680 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,761,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In related news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,335 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -138.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.