Navient’s (NAVI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAVI. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.72.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.