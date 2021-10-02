NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

