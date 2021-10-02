Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KLA by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in KLA by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.54. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.