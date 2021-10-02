Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,577 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.