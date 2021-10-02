Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of NCR worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NCR by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

