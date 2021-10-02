Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

