National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

