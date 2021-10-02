Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $156,995.01 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $156,995.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $750,409.34.

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $230,306.88.

Natera stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $10,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

