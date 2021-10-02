NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 1,409.1% in September

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 1,409.1% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NNXPF opened at $5.39 on Friday. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NNXPF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.