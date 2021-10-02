Name Changing Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00055283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00237847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00116769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

