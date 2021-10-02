MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $39.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 53.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

