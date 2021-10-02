MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MVPT remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Friday. MVP has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.
MVP Company Profile
