Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $921.74

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 921.74 ($12.04) and traded as low as GBX 878 ($11.47). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 878 ($11.47), with a volume of 177,571 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 921.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 898.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.14%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

