MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.69. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

