M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $162.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “M&T Bank has a decent earnings surprise history. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts via acquisitions, supported by a strong capital position, seem impressive. Organic growth aided by rising fee income, loans and deposits will likely drive its revenues, going forward. The bank’s steady capital deployment activities seem sustainable. Given sound liquidity, it is likely to be able to continue meeting obligations if the economy worsens. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Costs are likely to remain elevated due to technological investments. Significant exposure to commercial real-estate loans and weak credit quality can be risky amid challenging economy and competitive markets.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.65.

MTB opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $90.45 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

