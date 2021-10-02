mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $93,478.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.56 million and approximately $93,478.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,979.34 or 0.99983943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00083417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001137 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.97 or 0.00608440 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

