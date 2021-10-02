mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

