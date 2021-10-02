mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
