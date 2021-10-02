Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Update

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. 2,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.