Moss Coin (MOC) 1-Day Volume Tops $19.13 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $53.19 million and $19.13 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00232470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Moss Coin Coin Profile

Moss Coin is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

