MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.70

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several research firms have commented on MOR. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Equities analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.