Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acerinox to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

