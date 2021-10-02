Morgan Stanley Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $24.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

