Morgan Stanley Lowers Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $365.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $387.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

