Morgan Stanley Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $62.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of AA opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $52,861,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

