Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Monolithic Power Systems also posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $483.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.04. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $271.73 and a 52 week high of $521.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

