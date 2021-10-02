Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Momo by 1,635.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 1,388,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 465.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 31.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 337,265 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 16.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.