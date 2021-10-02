Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $3,540,960.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $341.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $52,529,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.