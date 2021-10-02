Model Performance Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 5th (NASDAQ:MPACU)

Model Performance Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MPACU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 5th. Model Performance Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Model Performance Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Model Performance Acquisition stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Model Performance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPACU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000.

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

