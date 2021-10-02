MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 32,408 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 258,669 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 290.4% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 844,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 628,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

APSG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 187,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,268. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.