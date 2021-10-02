MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.06% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGCA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,285,000.

NGCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 164,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,242. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

