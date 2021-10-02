MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,117,000. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units comprises about 0.6% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

OTCMKTS FTVIU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 5,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

