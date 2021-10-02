MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $4.84 Million in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.60% of Monument Circle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,276,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,407,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Friday. 4,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,650. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

