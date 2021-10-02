MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $2.47 Million in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.63% of Foresight Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,484,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.88. 55,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,552. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.